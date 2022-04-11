Israel ‘on offensive’ after Tel Aviv attacks, Jenin camp on alert

Israeli forces Sunday raided the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin, home of gunmen who launched two recent deadly attacks in Tel Aviv, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the Jewish state had “gone on the offensive”.

The military operation entered its second day as Israel buried three civilian victims from last Thursday’s shooting spree and Palestinian militant groups in Jenin warned they were mobilising fighters.

Israeli authorities demanded that Fathi Hazem—the father of the late 28-year-old Tel Aviv shooter who killed three Israelis—turn himself in, Israeli and Palestinian media said, as the Jenin refugee camp girded for more battles.

Abu Muadh, the military spokesman of the armed factions in Jenin’s refugee camp, announced a “state of alert” and called for “general mobilisation of our fighters to confront any incursion by the Zionist enemy”.

Mosques in Jenin told civilians to vacate the streets, according to local residents. Elsewhere in the West Bank, protests were held in solidarity with Jenin, a militant stronghold that saw a major battle against Israeli troops 20 years ago.