Quad voices deep concern at "deteriorating situation" in Myanmar

Quad countries have strongly emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity and expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, reports UNB.

"In this regard, we emphasise the need for complete cessation of violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, resolution of issues through dialogue, unhindered humanitarian access, and transition to an inclusive, federal democratic system in Myanmar," read a joint statement released by the secretary of state of the United States and the foreign ministers of Australia, India, and Japan on the occasion of the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held in New Delhi.

Towards this, they reaffirm their consistent support to the ASEAN-led efforts, including the work of the ASEAN chair and office of the special envoy, and called for the full implementation of ASEAN’s five-point consensus.