Pakistan-Iran raids raise stakes amid regional tensions

Pakistan and Iran's cross-border air raids this week targeting militants on each other's soil mark an unprecedented flare-up at a time when the region is already a tinderbox of tensions, analysts say.

"This kind of attack has never been done by either side," said Karachi University international relations assistant professor Nausheen Wasi. "The escalation must be controlled."

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and its western neighbour are both battling simmering insurgencies in the restive regions along their porous 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) border.