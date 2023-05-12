Let down by Erdogan, Kurds cautiously back secular rival

Exhausted by crackdowns in Turkey’s Kurdish heartland, Ali is backing the main rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s election—though his faith in the presidential hopeful is not great.

“It’s time for a change,” the 50-year-old told AFP in Diyarbakir, the Kurds’ unofficial capital in southeast Turkey.

“For anyone watching TV in Turkey, Kurds are terrorists,” said Ali, who declined to give his full name for fear of retribution.

“But I would be lying if I said I fully trust the opposition candidate,” he added, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the secular CHP party.