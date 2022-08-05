Airlines scrap, reroute flights as China fires live missiles in drills near Taiwan

Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T and Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T are still operating flights to Taipei as normal, spokespeople for the airlines said, but are avoiding the affected airspace on those flights, as well as on routes to Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK and Philippines Airlines said their flights were avoiding designated airspace zones around Taiwan, in a move that could lead to more flying time for some flights, while Vietnam’s aviation regulator warned its airlines to avoid the area.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 showed Taiwanese carriers China Airlines Ltd 2610.TW and EVA Airways Corp 2618.TW were still flying to and from the island as of Friday morning, as were cargo carriers FedEx Corp FDX.N and United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, though avoiding the areas affected by the military drills.

Emirates, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O and Turkish Airlines had flights en route to Taipei on Friday morning local time, Flightradar24 showed.

Taiwan, along with mainland China and Hong Kong, is one of the few places in the world that still requires quarantine for arrivals because of Covid-19, triggering reduced demand for travel to the island that means there are far fewer flights than before the pandemic.