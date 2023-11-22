200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia, weekly arrivals pass 1,000

Around 200 Rohingya refugees arrived in Indonesia’s westernmost province by sea overnight, the United Nations refugee agency said Wednesday, taking the total arrivals in the last week to more than 1,000 members of the persecuted Myanmar minority.

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The latest group, which included men, women and children, landed in the small city of Sabang in Aceh Province at the tip of northern Sumatra at around 11 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

“The mayor, he said 200. He informed us about the disembarkation. The team will depart to Sabang early tomorrow morning,” United Nations refugee agency protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP.