Thousands of protesters demand Thai PM’s resignation

Thousands of anti-government protesters rallied in the Thai capital Bangkok on Saturday, demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign after a leaked diplomatic phone call stirred public anger.

A Cambodian elder statesman leaked a call meant to soothe a border spat between the two nations in which Paetongtarn called him “uncle” and referred to a Thai military commander as her “opponent”.

A key party abandoned Paetongtarn’s coalition, accusing the 38-year-old dynastic premier of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining Thailand’s military, leaving her teetering with a slim parliamentary majority.

About 10,000 demonstrators jammed roads ringing the capital’s Victory Monument, waving Thai flags and placards reading “Evil PM, get out”.