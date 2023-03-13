North Korea launches missiles as US, South Korea kick off major drills

North Korea said Monday it had test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, as South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang said the test verified its "nuclear war deterrence means in different spaces" as it slammed the drills -- known as Freedom Shield -- which will run for 10 days from Monday as part of the allies' drive to counter North Korea's growing threats.

"The two strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

North Korea is not technically banned from firing cruise missiles under current UN sanctions -- although tests relating to its nuclear arsenal are not allowed.