Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools

“I, therefore, request you to take the necessary steps to give admission to migrant and refugee children in schools under your jurisdiction so that they can continue their schooling,” said the order issued by the school education director.

A senior education department official told IANS that the exact number of Myanmarese students to be registered in Mizoram schools would be known after completing the process of enrollment of the kids.

“The approximate number of Myanmarese students aged between 6 and 14 years sheltered in Mizoram is likely to be 1,000 to 1,200,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

He said that some Myanmar parliamentarians recently had an informal meeting with Mizoram education minister Lalchhandama Ralte and urged him to “look into the academic and other problems” of the Myanmarese children.

According to the officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which maintains the data of the Myanmarese refugees, around 9,450 Myanmarese refugees, including about 20 legislators, have taken shelter in 10 of the state’s 11 districts since March.