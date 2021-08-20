Most Japan firms want Suga out of power despite Olympics success: Poll

A majority of Japanese firms want prime minister Yoshihide Suga to lose office through general elections that must be held this year, frustrated with the lack of leadership in his handling of Covid-19 and its economic fallout, a Reuters poll showed.

The Reuters Corporate Survey shows the Olympics did not help keep support for prime minister Yoshihide Suga from sliding below a make-or-break 30 per cent threshold in some domestic media polls, clouding the fate of his premiership.

"I cannot hold expectations for the opposition but at least the Suga administration should change," a manager of an information service firm wrote in the survey.