Mourning Abe, Japan's ruling party secures sombre election win

With flags at half-mast, Japan mourned the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday even as the ruling party that he had dominated secured an election win that gives current prime minister Fumio Kishida the chance to cement his own power.

Mourners including US treasury secretary Janet Yellen streamed into a Tokyo temple for a private wake for Abe on Monday evening, three days after he was gunned down at an election rally. A private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities have raised questions about security after Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, was shot from close range while making a campaign speech in the western city of Nara, in an attack that has stunned a nation where gun violence is rare.

"There is a profound sense of sorrow at his loss," Yellen told reporters outside the temple.