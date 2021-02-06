Myanmar anti-coup protests grow as army broadens internet crackdown

Myanmar saw its largest anti-coup protests yet on Saturday with young demonstrators spilling on to the streets to denounce the country's new military regime, despite a nationwide internet blackout aimed at stifling a growing chorus of popular dissent.

Around 3,000 demonstrators gathered on a road near Yangon University, most holding up the three-finger salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the army takeover.

"Down with the military dictatorship!" the crowd yelled, many donning red headbands -- the colour associated with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party.

A large riot police contingent blocked nearby roads, with two water cannon trucks parked at the scene.

Protesters left the area without confrontation but are expected to gather again in another part of the commercial capital later on Saturday.