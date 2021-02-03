Myanmar army chief says coup was ‘inevitable’

The military ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in Myanmar was “inevitable”, army chief General Min Aung Hlaing said Tuesday, as Washington formally designated the takeover as a coup.

Myanmar’s powerful military stunned the nation Monday when it detained Suu Kyi and other National League for Democracy (NLD) party leaders in pre-dawn raids ahead of a scheduled resumption of parliament.

General Min Aung Hlaing was given “legislative, judicial and executive powers”, effectively returning Myanmar to military rule after a 10-year experiment with democracy.

In his first public comments since the putsch, the general said the military takeover was “in line with the law” after the government failed to respond to its grievances over alleged electoral fraud.