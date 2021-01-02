Myanmar loses support of 9 countries on Rohingya issue

Myanmar has lost the support of nine countries of Africa and the Pacific on the issue of human rights of Rohingya and other minorities in the South Asian nation. These countries have changed their vote from 'abstention' to 'yes' on a proposal at the plenary session of UN General Assembly on Thursday night.

These nine countries are Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, Palau and Solomon Islands. They abstained from voting on the proposals at the UN General Assembly in 2019.

The development on Saturday came from diplomatic sources in New York, the Facebook page of Myanmar’s foreign ministry and a Twitter account of an Annan Commission member.