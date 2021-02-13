UN rights envoy, US urge sanctions against Myanmar junta

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar urged the UN Security Council on Friday to consider imposing sanctions and arms embargoes as a UN rights body adopted a resolution calling for Aung San Suu Kyi’s release.

The United States, which imposed its own sanctions targeting Myanmar’s military junta on Thursday, took the floor at the Human Rights Council to urge other UN member states to follow suit.

Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews cited “growing reports and photographic evidence” that Myanmar security forces had used live ammunition against protesters since seizing power almost two weeks ago.

“Security Council resolutions dealing with similar situations have mandated sanctions, arms embargoes, and travel bans, and calling for judicial action at the International Criminal Court or ad hoc tribunals,” Andrews told the Council. “All of these options should be on the table.”