Mystery deepens over fate of Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant

Mystery over the fate of Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant deepened Friday after its owner stirred confusion over whether the financially struggling tourist attraction had actually sunk while being towed away from the city last week.

On Monday Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises released a statement saying the vessel had capsized on Sunday near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea after it “encountered adverse conditions” and began to take on water.

“The water depth at the scene is over 1,000 metres, making it extremely difficult to carry out salvage works,” it added.

On Thursday night, Hong Kong’s Marine Department put out a statement saying it had only learnt of the incident from media reports, and had immediately requested a report from the company.