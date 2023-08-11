UNSC to hold first open meeting on North Korea human rights situation since 2017 

The UN Security Council will hold its first open meeting on North Korea’s dire human rights situation since 2017 next week, the United States announced Thursday.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that UN human rights chief Volker Türk and Elizabeth Salmon, the UN independent investigator on human rights in the reclusive northeast Asia country, will brief council members at the 17 August meeting.

“We know the government’s human rights abuses and violations facilitate the advancement of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles program,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that the Security Council “must address the horrors, the abuses and crimes being perpetrated” by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il’s regime against its own people as well as the people of Japan and South Korea.