Pakistan and Iran agree to 'de-escalate' after trading air strikes

Pakistan and Iran "agreed to de-escalate" tensions Friday, Islamabad said, after trading deadly airstrikes on militant targets in each other's territory this week.

The rare military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between the two nations -- had stoked regional tensions already enflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called "terrorist" targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran's envoy -- on a visit home -- was blocked from returning to Islamabad. The United Nations and the United States appealed for restraint, while China offered to mediate.