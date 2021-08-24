Pandemic pushed 75-80 mn more people in Asia-Pacific into extreme poverty: ADB

The Covid pandemic pushed an estimated 75 million to 80 million more people in developing Asia and the Pacific into extreme poverty in 2020, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) released on Tuesday.

The ADB warned that the pandemic is threatening Asia and the Pacific's progress toward critical targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reports Xinhua news agency.

The report titled 'Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2021', said that the pandemic, which ravaged the world early last year, "has magnified long-standing social and economic inequities experienced by millions living below or near the poverty line."