Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into his deadly drug war, after previously insisting he would not cooperate.

ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown investigation into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

"I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released Monday, in his first public comments on the probe.