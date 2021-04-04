Pope shares solidarity with Myanmar youth as protesters decorate Easter eggs

Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar decorated boiled eggs on Sunday, as Pope Francis in his Easter message expressed solidarity with the country's youth.

Myanmar has been gripped by turmoil since a 1 February coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's tentative transition to democracy.

Security forces have sought to quell a mass uprising with lethal force and the death toll reached 557 as of Saturday, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On Easter, decorated eggs became the latest emblem of resistance as scores of Myanmar protesters painted political messages on them and left them on neighbours' doorsteps.