Protesters rally after overnight raids on opposition leaders

Thousands of Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators defied a continued military crackdown Sunday, following overnight raids in Yangon in which an official from Aung San Suu Kyi's party was beaten to death and several others were detained.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a 1 February coup which ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi from power and triggered a mass uprising opposed to the new military junta.

Wednesday was the deadliest day so far, with the United Nations saying at least 38 people were killed as security forces fired into crowds, shooting some protesters in the head.

The UN rights office also said it has verified at least 54 deaths since the coup -- though the actual number could be far higher -- and more than 1,700 people have been detained.