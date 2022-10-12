Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror

In the days before he murdered 36 people, including 22 children stabbed as they slept, the former police sergeant behind Thailand’s worst massacre was firing guns in his back yard.

For several nights the sound of 34-year-old Panya Khamrap’s 9 mm pistol cracked the silence in the sleepy village of Tha Uthai, neighbours said.

It was the latest show of violence from the former police officer, once a village success story who became an angry, introverted man in a downward spiral, though still invested with some of the authority his old job bestowed.

“How were we going to report him to the police? He was the police,” said Phuwan Polyeam, 29, who lives close by with her two children.

Panya murdered the 36 people in a three-hour rampage through the district in which he was born, shooting and stabbing to death neighbours, including a childhood friend.

The 22 child victims at the nursery were boys and girls aged two to five. Seven are in hospital.

The violence – the deadliest massacre of children anywhere in recent years – has stunned the country.