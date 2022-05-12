Rights group urges UNSC to impose binding arms embargo on Myanmar

The United Nations Security Council should urgently convene an open session on Myanmar and pass a binding resolution on the situation in the country, Fortify Rights said on Thursday.

A Security Council resolution on Myanmar should impose a global arms embargo on the military, refer the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court, and impose targeted sanctions, it said.

Nine high-level representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on 12 and 13 May during a special summit in Washington DC, where the regional bloc’s response to the crisis in Myanmar will be discussed.