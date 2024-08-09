China envoy, Myanmar junta chief meet on border clashes

China's special envoy met Myanmar's junta chief for talks on "peace and stability" along their shared border, Myanmar state media reported Friday, days after ethnic rebels seized a regional military command.

Myanmar's northern Shan state has been the site of repeated clashes since late June after ethnic rebel groups renewed an offensive against the military along a vital trade highway to China.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing discussed "internal peace processes in Myanmar, peace and stability measures in the border region" with China's Deng Xijun in the capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

The senior general "explained the implementation of objectives and a five-point roadmap in order to ensure peace, stability," the state-run newspaper said.

AFP has contacted China's embassy in Yangon for comment.