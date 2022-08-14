N Korea criticises UN chief’s support for the North’s denuclearisation

North Korea’s foreign ministry on Sunday criticised the United Nations Secretary-General’s recent comment on his supports for the North’s complete denuclearisation, calling the remarks lack impartiality and fairness.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA released a statement from the foreign ministry after UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday said he fully supports efforts to completely denuclearise North Korea when he met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“I cannot but express deep regret over the said remarks of the UN secretary-general that grossly lack impartiality and fairness and go against the obligations of his duty, specified in the UN Charter, as regards the issue of the Korean peninsula,” Kim Son Gyong, vice minister for international organizations of North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement.