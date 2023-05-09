Why Japan ranks poorly in press freedom

“The media here needs pop stars and ‘talents’ to appear on their music programs and chat shows, so they never reported about Kitagawa because they feared they would be blacklisted,” said Ishiyama. “The business world here is so inter-connected that a report on Kitagawa could mean they lost advertising, sponsorship and access to stars, so they kept quiet.”

An American journalist who has worked for a Japanese newspaper for 30 years noted that the Japanese media’s culture of self-censorship runs deeper than simply newspapers, TV and radio stations pulling their punches on controversial topics. “It’s not the sort of official censorship that we see in China, North Korea or the other countries that are at the bottom of the list,” said the reporter, who asked not to be named for fear of losing their job.

“And it’s not just self-censorship, which means journalists don’t ask the tough questions. It’s the atmosphere of social and intellectual freedom that makes it possible for reporters to do their jobs. “There is no atmosphere that encourages deliberation of important issues because reporters know that if they ask difficult questions they can be punished,” he said.

The result is a media that reports exactly what the government and big business wants it to report based on official briefings and a pubic that is too often kept in the dark, he added. “And that, to me, means the media here is doing a great disservice to the people.”