Iran's president in Pakistan to mend ties after January strikes

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi held talks with Pakistani leader Shebaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday, in what experts said was a "significant" visit aimed at mending ties after the neighbours traded deadly cross-border strikes earlier this year.

Prime minister Sharif's office said the pair had a "vibrant discussion" on advancing bilateral relations -- specifically in trade and communication -- and also "agreed on the necessity for joint efforts by both countries to combat terrorism".