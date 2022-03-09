South Korea chooses new president with inequality key concern

South Koreans were at the polls electing a new president Wednesday with economic inequality a top concern especially among young swing voters, despite growing sabre-rattling from the nuclear-armed North.

Polling booths opened at 6 am (2100 GMT) and record early voting indicates turnout will be high after a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between liberal Lee Jae-myung and conservative Yoon Suk-yeol.

The pair, who are both so unpopular local media have branded it the "election of the unfavourables", have been neck-and-neck in the polls for months. Some 90 percent of the electorate supports one or the other.

Analysts say South Korean politics is particularly adversarial, with democracy only restored in 1987 after decades of authoritarian rule.