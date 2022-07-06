Taiwan touts new air force advanced training jet's abilities

Taiwan's air force showed off its new locally designed and made jet trainer on Wednesday, touting the more advanced, combat-capable abilities of the aircraft that will replace aging and accident-prone existing equipment.

Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but President Tsai Ing-wen has made development of an advanced home-grown defence industry a priority, especially as China, which claims the island as its own, steps up military modernisation efforts and drills near Taiwan.

The new AT-5 Brave Eagle, made by state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp 2634.TW with a budget of T$68.6 billion ($2.3 billion), had its first test flight in 2020.