Telenor Myanmar sale challenged over data leak fears

The proposed sale of Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor's Myanmar subsidiary could put sensitive personal data of millions of customers into the hands of the junta, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup last year sparked huge protests and a bloody military crackdown on dissent.

Telenor announced in July that it planned to sell its subsidiary Telenor Myanmar and later cited junta demands that it install monitoring equipment on the network as a reason for leaving the country.

A proposed sale to Lebanese financial company M1 Group and a consortium headed by a figure close to the ruling junta has been approved by the military, according to local media reports.