Thousands rally again against military coup

Thousands of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar poured back onto the streets Sunday, as an internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military’s ouster of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The fresh rally followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country to condemn the coup that brought a 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

Thousands of chanting protesters marched in Yangon, backed by a din of car horns. They held up banners -- including some saying “We do not want military dictatorship” -- and the signature red flags of Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy (NLD) party.

“We will move forward and keep demanding until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship,” said protester Myo Win, 37.