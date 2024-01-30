Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years jail

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, less than two weeks before the country votes in an election his party has been hamstrung from contesting.

Khan's sentence was handed down inside Adiala jail, where he has been confined for much of the time since his August arrest and buried under an avalanche of court cases he says have been orchestrated to prevent his return to office.

The same sentence was handed down on Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice-president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who served as foreign minister under Khan.

"Former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI vice-president Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each," a spokesman for the party told AFP.

State media also reported the convictions and sentences.

The case against both men related to allegations they leaked classified state documents.