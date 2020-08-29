Torrential rains kill 23 in Pakistan's Karachi

An ongoing spell of torrential rain in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has left at least 23 people killed, dozens injured and scores of others homeless, local media and officials said on Friday.

The spell of torrential monsoon rains started in Sindh province, where the commercial hub is located, on Monday, affecting many districts, but Karachi was the worst hit where the whole of the residential colonies and markets in some areas were submerged in rainwater.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, police chief of the city, told the media that 23 people were killed in the city since Monday in separate rain-related incidents of roof collapse, drowning in the flash floods triggered off by the rains, electrocution and road accidents.