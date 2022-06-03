Turkey officially changes name at UN to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey has told the United Nations that, at the behest of its president, it wishes from now on to be called “Turkiye” in all languages, the UN announced Thursday.

“The change is immediate,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, told AFP by email.

He noted that Ankara’s official letter requesting the change had been received at the UN’s New York headquarters on Wednesday.

The day before, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu had tweeted a photo of himself signing the letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“With the letter I sent to the UN Secretary General today, we are registering our country’s name in foreign languages at the UN as ‘Turkiye,’” he wrote, including an umlaut over the “u”.