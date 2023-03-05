China says should advance 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

In August, China staged war games around Taiwan in response to a visit to Taipei by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.