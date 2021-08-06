Ultra-modern Singapore's dark secret: Female genital mutilation

Saza Faradilla was 22 when she discovered her genitals had been cut when she was a baby, part of a quietly persistent traditional practice among Singapore's minority Muslim community.

The Asian city-state is modern and cosmopolitan but social values remain conservative and female genital mutilation -- banned in much of the world -- is not illegal.

Although the practice is believed to be widespread among the ethnic Malay Muslim minority, many do not realise they have been subject to it until they are teens or adults.