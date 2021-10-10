Unnamed Myanmar photographer wins Bayeux war reporting prize

The prestigious Bayeux War Correspondents' Awards on Saturday honoured work by a range of international journalists including several veteran reporters and -- for the first time -- an unnamed Myanmar photographer.

The jury agreed unanimously to award the photography prize to the Myanmar candidate, its chairman Franco-Iranian correspondent Manoocher Deghati told AFP.

The jury wanted to highlight "the conditions in which very young photographers are working" in Myanmar, said Deghati, who himself had to flee Iran in 1985 after receiving death threats.