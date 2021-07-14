Vietnam looks to tighten control over social media livestreams

Vietnam is looking to increase control over livestreaming on popular social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, according to a draft government decree, as the country aims to tighten its grip on cyberspace.

The proposed decree comes two years after the introduction of a cybersecurity law that mandated internet companies remove content the communist authorities regard as ‘toxic’.

The law received sharp criticism from the United States, European Union and internet freedom advocates who said it mimics China's repressive censorship of the internet.