Vietnam to welcome more vaccinated travellers from December

Vietnam is planning from December to reopen key tourist destinations to vaccinated visitors from countries deemed a low Covid-19 risk, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of a full resumption targeted for June next year.

Vietnam imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic in an effort to keep out Covid-19, with some initial success, but that harmed its burgeoning tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

Vietnam last month announced it would reopen the resort island Phu Quoc for vaccinated travellers from November.

It will from December also allow tourists from approved countries to visit UNESCO world heritage site Halong Bay and Hoi An, the highlands town of Dalat and beach destination Nha Trang.