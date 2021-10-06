Vietnam to welcome more vaccinated travellers from December

"We are only open when it's truly safe," the government said in a statement.
"We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic."
The move follows similar steps taken by neighbouring Thailand, which will next month expand locations in its pilot scheme to allow vaccinated visitors.
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam fell to 3.8 million last year down from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $ 31 billion, equivalent to 12 per cent of GDP.
The country is trying to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, with just 13 per cent of its 98 million people inoculated so far, one of the lowest rates in Asia.