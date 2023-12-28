Indonesian students force Rohingya refugees from temporary shelter

The students, many wearing jackets with different universities’ insignias, entered a government function hall in the capital Banda Aceh where 137 Rohingya refugees were staying.

The students demanded they be moved to a local immigration office so they could be deported, according to footage seen by AFP.

It showed students chanting “kick them out” and “reject Rohingyas in Aceh”. The students were also seen kicking the Rohingyas’ belongings.

Some women and children were in tears while men who had been praying looked to the ground.

The protesters were also involved in a scuffle with police who were guarding the frightened refugees but officers ultimately permitted their removal by the students, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

The students burned tyres and prepared trucks for the Rohingyas to be moved. Police helped them board before they were taken to another government office nearby, the AFP journalist observed.