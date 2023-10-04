Money laundering case: Singapore says $2 billion in assets seized

The government said it was inspecting financial institutions suspected of involvement in the case and would launch enforcement action against any of them, and their staff, if they were found to have breached central bank requirements.

Agencies are also reviewing processes that include the central bank's approval for family offices to get tax incentives, and to consider regulating high value assets such as luxury cars and bags.

Any changes, however, should not "end up unduly inconveniencing legitimate businesses and customers", said Teo.

The case had been on the radar of police since 2021, after the filing of suspicious transaction reports by financial institutions, Teo said.

She dismissed as "completely untrue" speculation in local and international news outlets that the operation was carried out at the behest of China.

"We started investigations because we suspected that offences had been committed in Singapore," Teo added. "Once we confirmed our suspicions, we acted."