North Korea to send new weapons to border after spy satellite launch

North Korea said Thursday it would deploy new weapons and stronger armed forces to the border with the South, as Seoul's spy agency said Pyongyang had received Russian help to successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit.

Tuesday's launch of the "Malligyong-1" was Pyongyang's third attempt at securing a military eye in the sky after two failures in May and August.

North Korean state media claimed within hours of the launch that leader Kim Jong Un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers the launch had been a success but cautioned it was too early to say if the satellite was working as Pyongyang claimed, adding the North had been given "feedback" by Russia after Kim met Russian president Vladimir Putin in September.