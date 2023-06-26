Mitsotakis’s conservatives clinch landslide Greece election win

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won Greece’s national elections on Sunday with a clear majority, securing a second term during which he vowed to bring about major reforms to transform the country.

With nearly all the votes counted, Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party obtained a score of over 40.5 per cent, well ahead of the leftist Syriza party led by former premier Alexis Tsipras, which came in with less than 18 per cent.

The margin is the widest for the conservatives in almost 50 years, as voters rewarded them for nursing Greece back to economic health after a crippling debt crisis.

“The people have given us a safe majority. Major reforms will proceed rapidly,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he had “ambitious” targets for a new term that could “transform” Greece.