North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, hours after an American nuclear-armed submarine made its first South Korean port call in decades.

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), according to Yonhap, who said they were fired early Wednesday from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, and flew some 550 kilometres (340 miles) before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The JCS condemned the launches as "acts of significant provocation" and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan's defence ministry also recorded the launches.