Japan says N Korean announcement of satellite launch 'extremely regrettable'

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it would launch a satellite between 24-31 August, its second such attempt this year, prompting criticism from Japan that any such actions would be "extremely regrettable".

North Korea told Japan's Coast Guard on Tuesday that the launch would fly over the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and the Pacific, areas that Japan said are outside its exclusive economic zone.

The announcement came just days after the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea met in the United States to project unity in the face of China's growing power and nuclear threats from North Korea.

North Korea launched a satellite on 31 May that ended up plunging into the sea. The new "Chollima-1" launcher failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.