Taiwan to work with US to counter China authoritarianism

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that Taipei will continue working with the United States and other democracies as the island faces "continued authoritarian expansionism" from China.

Beijing announced three-days of military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, calling them a "stern warning" to the self-ruled island's government after Tsai met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Hours after Beijing, which views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its own territory, announced the exercises, Tsai met with a US congressional delegation in Taipei led by House foreign affairs committee chairman Michael McCaul.