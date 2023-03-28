North Korea unveils new nuclear warheads

North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads as leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country’s arsenal, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

KCNA released photos of the warheads, dubbed Hwasan-31, during Kim’s visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute, where he inspected new tactical nuclear weapons and technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear counterattack operation plans.

Experts say the images could indicate progress in miniaturising warheads that are powerful yet small enough to mount on intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the US.