North Korea unveils stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter

North Korea has unveiled new postage stamps featuring leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, in what experts described as another sign of her rise as heir apparent of the nuclear-armed nation.

North Korean state media never mentioned Kim's children for years. But in November, at the launch of the country's most powerful ballistic missile, Kim was pictured with his daughter in tow.

There have since been several high-profile appearances by the daughter, who has never been named by Pyongyang. South Korea's spy agency believes she is Kim's second child, called Ju Ae.