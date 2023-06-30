Why do migrants choose smugglers to cross the Mediterranean?

Europol, the EU agency for law enforcement, has estimated that 90 per cent of those who cross the EU’s external borders illegally do so with the assistance of migrant smugglers, either for the whole journey or for part of it. “It is difficult to arrive at exact figures on the irregular flows, given their hidden nature,” the European Parliament stated in a 2021 report. While there is no doubt that human smugglers, also called migrant smugglers, run thriving businesses, the report added that it’s also worth noting the majority of non-EU immigrants migrate to the EU via legal channels.

But how do these human, or migrant, smugglers operate across the Mediterranean Sea? And who are the people who rely on them for the journey they hope is their gateway to a better life?